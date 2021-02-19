MARK OF THE BEAST? COVID PASSPORTS. NEXT STEP CHIP IMPLANTS?

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The vaccine passport is here and will be mandatory in order to:
-Enter the grocery store
-Fly on a plane
-Rent a car
-Board a train or bus
-Attend events
-Get a job or return to work
-Enter any business
-Attend school
-Take your kids to the park
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