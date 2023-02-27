Prophetic Report GREAT VICTORIES IN 2023 | The Prophetic Report

GREAT VICTORIES IN 2023 | The Prophetic Report
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:20AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/
Amanda Grace Given Dec 14 and 15 delivered on Dec 15.
11:29-30:01
https://rumble.com/v20v4u8-amanda-grace-talks...a-potent-and-now-word-from-the-lord-god-is-on-the-move.html
Julie Green Everything is about to be Overturned
Delivered on 12-20-22 Given on 12-15-22.
1:43-4:34
6:13-6:57
7:44-8:19
https://rumble.com/v21kov2-everything-is-being-overturned.html
Kent Christmas Dec 18, 2022
42-46:06
46:36-53:24
https://youtu.be/ISd7AVNUOMc
Robin Bullock Church International Dec 18, 2022
28:33-31:07
35:45-38:42
40:31-41:28
1:21:02-1:30:40
https://youtu.be/lon_yCr5oBY
Psalm 35
Psalm 91
TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 420a0b7141c7f937
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.