GROWING FOOD- salts vs organics, practice, practice, practice, and most of all, DONT TAKE BAD ADVICE

A few words about growing food and some thoughts around all this "organic growing" and the like. Look y'all, we re talking about growing food to survive. Growing organic os great. Learn it. But when it's really on the line, they push salt nutrients becuz they're faster, to the point, and are the same Everytime regardless of the biology. It's something you can count on and takes a learning curve but not long and once you have it, you can do it. You KNOW what you're gonna get. Organics, there's a curve there too but it takes longer and has WAY, way more variables you have to be good at and have to know. For the novist survivalist, learning to use the compact, cheap salt nutrients scheme is where it's actually at. I get it. We all want organic. So strive for that. But learn how to use ferts first. My advice y'all. And there's no substitute for knowing both btw. That's the best and should be the goal here. All I'm saying is do t discount the salt.


