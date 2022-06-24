Surrendered AFU servicemen reveal low staffing level in units, bad supply of units isolated in Gorskoye, desertion of commanders and inability to contact them. - 062422

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ad supply of units isolated in Gorskoye, desertion of commanders and inability to contact them
💬 "...The only way for us to stay alive was to surrender. It was confirmed by several servicemen of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. We were clearly visible without seeing the enemy. If we hadn't surrender, we would have been killed without a fight..."