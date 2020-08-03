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This is what McDonald’s drive thru should be like - Bottas just got Hamiltons old tires
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24 views • August 03, 2020
Don't ever like to see one team dominating any sport, but I'm finding it difficult not to admire the consistency of Mercedes.
The Ferrari pit crew is just standing there like “WTF how”.
The Ferrari pit crew is just standing there like “WTF how”.
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