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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07-04
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10 views • July 04, 2021
Today is America's Birthday. For you who are patriots of this great nation it is a great day. For you on the left and in Hollywood, it is a horrible day that you want to get rid of.
And your ways of getting rid of this nation is to get rid of God, and push the things that He says is wrong, like LBGTQ and other sins of this world.
But in the end, God is the one that will win. Not you on the left. So, happy Fourth of July my patriots. Have a great and safe holiday.
And your ways of getting rid of this nation is to get rid of God, and push the things that He says is wrong, like LBGTQ and other sins of this world.
But in the end, God is the one that will win. Not you on the left. So, happy Fourth of July my patriots. Have a great and safe holiday.
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