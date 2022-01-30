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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION 2 - Plan For Total World-Wide Control - Full Version (3.5 Hours) - Iconic Podcast Documentary - PART 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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34 views • January 30, 2022
Thank you Iconic Podicast for making, Communist Subversion 2. It was from Rumble.
He also has separate short episodes for Part 2 in seven parts on Rumble. This is all of them combined.
*Corrections:
6:26 Robert Welch (not John Welch)
29:16: Travels (not fly's)

This video is the continuation of the original Communist Subversion video found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDPSdWJNO0

Support links:

PATREON

https://www.patreon.com/theiconicpodcast

THE ICONIC LABEL

We are happy announce the launch of THE ICONIC LABEL where you can navigate to:

https://www.theiconiclabel.com/

...and access ICONIC merchandise and gear.

Affiliate Links/Suggested Reading:

Tragedy & Hope
https://amzn.to/2QLwkup

The Anglo-American Establishment
https://amzn.to/3tBybk8

The Communist Manifesto
https://amzn.to/3auC9Ub

On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - Herbert Aptheker
https://amzn.to/3xdosCP

Color, Communism and Common Sense - Manning Johnson
https://amzn.to/3eiVtVJ

The Revolution Betrayed - Leon Trotsky
https://amzn.to/3dGBcud

And Not A Shot Fired - Jan Kozak
https://amzn.to/2QJePuK

Social Media:

Alternative Platforms:
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Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/theiconicp...

BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B3Nb...

Business:
[email protected]

Closing:

Stay tuned for more ICONIC content. Thank you for your overwhelming support and encouragement.
Keywords
communismcontrolnwonazicommunist
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