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COMMUNIST SUBVERSION 2 - Plan For Total World-Wide Control - Full Version (3.5 Hours) - Iconic Podcast Documentary - PART 2
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34 views • January 30, 2022
Thank you Iconic Podicast for making, Communist Subversion 2. It was from Rumble.
He also has separate short episodes for Part 2 in seven parts on Rumble. This is all of them combined.
*Corrections:
6:26 Robert Welch (not John Welch)
29:16: Travels (not fly's)
This video is the continuation of the original Communist Subversion video found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDPSdWJNO0
Support links:
PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/theiconicpodcast
THE ICONIC LABEL
We are happy announce the launch of THE ICONIC LABEL where you can navigate to:
https://www.theiconiclabel.com/
...and access ICONIC merchandise and gear.
Affiliate Links/Suggested Reading:
Tragedy & Hope
https://amzn.to/2QLwkup
The Anglo-American Establishment
https://amzn.to/3tBybk8
The Communist Manifesto
https://amzn.to/3auC9Ub
On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - Herbert Aptheker
https://amzn.to/3xdosCP
Color, Communism and Common Sense - Manning Johnson
https://amzn.to/3eiVtVJ
The Revolution Betrayed - Leon Trotsky
https://amzn.to/3dGBcud
And Not A Shot Fired - Jan Kozak
https://amzn.to/2QJePuK
Social Media:
Alternative Platforms:
https://hoo.be/iconic
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theiconicpo...
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/theiconicpod...
Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/theiconicp...
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B3Nb...
Business:
[email protected]
Closing:
Stay tuned for more ICONIC content. Thank you for your overwhelming support and encouragement.
He also has separate short episodes for Part 2 in seven parts on Rumble. This is all of them combined.
*Corrections:
6:26 Robert Welch (not John Welch)
29:16: Travels (not fly's)
This video is the continuation of the original Communist Subversion video found here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeDPSdWJNO0
Support links:
PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/theiconicpodcast
THE ICONIC LABEL
We are happy announce the launch of THE ICONIC LABEL where you can navigate to:
https://www.theiconiclabel.com/
...and access ICONIC merchandise and gear.
Affiliate Links/Suggested Reading:
Tragedy & Hope
https://amzn.to/2QLwkup
The Anglo-American Establishment
https://amzn.to/3tBybk8
The Communist Manifesto
https://amzn.to/3auC9Ub
On the Nature of Revolution (The Marxist Theory of Social Change) - Herbert Aptheker
https://amzn.to/3xdosCP
Color, Communism and Common Sense - Manning Johnson
https://amzn.to/3eiVtVJ
The Revolution Betrayed - Leon Trotsky
https://amzn.to/3dGBcud
And Not A Shot Fired - Jan Kozak
https://amzn.to/2QJePuK
Social Media:
Alternative Platforms:
https://hoo.be/iconic
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theiconicpo...
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/theiconicpod...
Parler:
https://parler.com/profile/theiconicp...
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/B3Nb...
Business:
[email protected]
Closing:
Stay tuned for more ICONIC content. Thank you for your overwhelming support and encouragement.
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