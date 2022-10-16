"The lady doth protest too much, methinks" is a PERFECT way to Describe the obvious weird behaviour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/VXaq_tnfqWU
Quotation from original video description….”It is commonly used to imply that someone who denies something very strongly is hiding the truth; The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of men who suppress the truth by their wickedness."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/