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Covid 19 Current Status, Problems and What to do
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31 views • June 10, 2020
Global Covid-19 is far from being under control. Safe and effective vaccines may not be available any time soon. All levels of governments and individuals need to stay alert and take recommended precautions.
The key mechanism of covid-19, is increased oxidative stress, a common and nonspecific finding of many clinical conditions including viral infections such as SARS, MERS, and Covid-19. Targeting increased oxidative is a natural and logical approach. This probably explains the many observed effects of Vitamin C, a prototypical antioxidant.
The severity of Covid-19, is measured by Case Fatality Rate, is similar to that of severe influenza epidemics. The world may have over-reacted and caused many unnecessary social-economic problems, in some parts of the world.
Appropriate measures including those described in the “protected population Immunity” should be taken by individuals, organizations, and governments to bring Covid-19 under control.
The key mechanism of covid-19, is increased oxidative stress, a common and nonspecific finding of many clinical conditions including viral infections such as SARS, MERS, and Covid-19. Targeting increased oxidative is a natural and logical approach. This probably explains the many observed effects of Vitamin C, a prototypical antioxidant.
The severity of Covid-19, is measured by Case Fatality Rate, is similar to that of severe influenza epidemics. The world may have over-reacted and caused many unnecessary social-economic problems, in some parts of the world.
Appropriate measures including those described in the “protected population Immunity” should be taken by individuals, organizations, and governments to bring Covid-19 under control.
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