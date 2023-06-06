Ginnel Gathering Welcome Message

We are an independent gathering of Christians who have left the mainstream, who have a sense of urgency to evangelise in #Huddersfield, #WestYorkshire #UK in these #lastdays. We are keeping to scripture and welcome all those who have left the apostate church system, as well as those seeking to find out who #JesusChrist is. Misfits like us are all welcome!
