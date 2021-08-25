The Fabulous Ronettes - Be My Baby (Live, aired: 11Aug65)

Live performance at tv show Shindig! The Ronettes were an American girl group from Spanish Harlem, New York. The group consisted of lead singer Veronica Bennett (later known as Ronnie Spector), her older sister Estelle Bennett, and their cousin Nedra Talley.



- Band: The Wrecking Crew with Hal Blaine on drums with his famous intro. That famous drum intro was an accident. Hal Blaine said: "I was supposed to play the snare on the second beat as well as the fourth, but I dropped a stick. Being the faker I was in those days, I left the mistake in and it became: “Bum-ba-bum-BOOM!” And soon everyone wanted that beat.

- No less an authority than Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys has declared 'Be My Baby' the greatest pop record ever made.The song drove Brian Wilson mad with envy.

Wilson says it is his favorite record, stating in Q Magazine's 1001 Best songs Ever: "This is a special one for me. What a great sound, the Wall of Sound. Boy, first heard this on the car radio and I had to pull off the road, I couldn't believe it. The choruses blew me away; the strings are the melody of love. It has the promise to make the world better."

- The Ronettes recorded "Be My Baby" in July 1963, Los Angeles at the Gold Star Studios famous for its echo chamber and was released in August 1963 at Philles Records. Producer: the infamous Phill Spector.



Original copy is from: MrHaagsesjonny1