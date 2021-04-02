David Rockefeller 1991 CFR Speech Leaked, Thanks And Names News Media For Their Absolutely Essential Complicity In Building The Present New World Order

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If you ever doubted that the MSM was a major part of the problem, and was owned by the Deep State, thank David for clearing things up. Or if you ever doubted that the "Council On Foreign Relations," CFR, was an enemy of the people, again, thank David.