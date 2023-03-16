Create New Account
Betrayed the Innocent Blood-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 15 2023
14 views
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published Yesterday |

Judas Iscariot Had the Privilege of Being One of the 12 Disciples; He Was Used to Fulfil Prophecy. Judas Was Handpicked By God, Yet Became a Type of the Antichrist Which Should Serve Warning That We May Be Looking in the Wrong Place For the Antichrist Which Can Come From the "Church." Emails That Give Us a Sampling of Testimonies of the Longsuffering and Grace of Our Saviour.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

