Betrayed the Innocent Blood-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 15 2023

Judas Iscariot Had the Privilege of Being One of the 12 Disciples; He Was Used to Fulfil Prophecy. Judas Was Handpicked By God, Yet Became a Type of the Antichrist Which Should Serve Warning That We May Be Looking in the Wrong Place For the Antichrist Which Can Come From the "Church." Emails That Give Us a Sampling of Testimonies of the Longsuffering and Grace of Our Saviour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.