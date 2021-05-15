X22 REPORT Spotlight: FAUCI EXPOSED with Clay Clark, ThriveTime Show

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Clay Clark ThriveTimeShow http://thrivetimeshow.com
Clay begins the discussion talking about the next event which is schedule for June 17-19. Clay then moves into the discussion of how doctors have the cure for covid.
Fauci has been working with the Wuhan laboratory on gain of function and now the truth is coming out using taxpayer money. Evidence is clear. It is only a matter of time before the world know the truth. The people are now fighting back.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.