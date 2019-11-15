Israel Kills Over 30 In Gaza, Bolivia Coup About Lithium And More & Israeli Group Taking Syria's Oil

Gaza:Israeli Attack on Damascus, Killing 2, Injuring 9, But Misses Its TargetPalestinians Claim Israel Misidentified Gaza Jihadist, Killing a Family of EightAs Gaza truce begins, Israel could face questions on tacticsNetanyahu Exploits Gaza Flare-up to Blast Joint List and Isolate Israeli ArabsAll Products From Israeli Settlements Must Be Labelled: EU Court In Landmark RulingBolivia:Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding the Resignation of Bolivian President Evo MoralesChaos Sweeps Bolivia as Senator Declares Herself PresidentBolivian Coup Comes Less Than a Week After Morales Stopped Multinational Firm's Lithium DealBolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projectsRare earths in the cross-hairs of new high-tech arms race$1 Trillion Motherlode of Lithium and Gold Discovered in AfghanistanUS To Extract Minerals From Afghanistan To ‘Defray Cost Of US Assistance’Syria:US Drone Feeds Showed Turkish-Backed Rebels Targeting Civilians in SyriaTrump Uncritically Welcomes Turkey’s ErdoganTrump Offered Erdogan $100 Bln Deal in Exchange for S-400 Resolution to US’ ‘Satisfaction’ - ReportU.S. forces ramp up firepower in Syria to counter new threatsTrump: US Forces in Syria ‘Only for the Oil’U.S. Forces Establish Two New Bases In Syria’s Al-Hasakah – ReportTrump says he wants to keep Syria’s oil. Here’s the problem#Israel #Bolivia #Syria"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."