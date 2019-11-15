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Israel Kills Over 30 In Gaza, Bolivia Coup About Lithium And More & Israeli Group Taking Syria's Oil
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10 views • November 15, 2019
Gaza:
https://twitter.com/livkittykat/status/1194815816400658433?s=11
https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1194367262284828678
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1194597458988457987
https://twitter.com/mustafabatnain/status/1194681640565514240?s=11
https://twitter.com/MustafaBatnain/status/1194742929060962304
Israeli Attack on Damascus, Killing 2, Injuring 9, But Misses Its Target
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/11/12/israeli-attack-on-damascus-killing-2-injuring-9-but-missing-its-target/
Palestinians Claim Israel Misidentified Gaza Jihadist, Killing a Family of Eight
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/.premium-palestinians-claim-israel-misidentified-gaza-jihadist-killed-a-family-of-eight-1.8128884
As Gaza truce begins, Israel could face questions on tactics
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article237346744.htmlhttps://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article237346744.html
https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/1193871408138539009
Netanyahu Exploits Gaza Flare-up to Blast Joint List and Isolate Israeli Arabs
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-netanyahu-exploits-gaza-flare-up-to-blast-joint-list-and-isolate-israeli-arabs-1.8125023
All Products From Israeli Settlements Must Be Labelled: EU Court In Landmark Ruling
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/landmark-eu-court-ruling-products-israeli-settlements-must-be-labelled
Bolivia:
https://twitter.com/GaleWoo41521620/status/1193980822791045122
http://cepr.net/publications/reports/bolivia-elections-2019-11
https://twitter.com/MarkWeisbrot/status/1193644001783623683
Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding the Resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-donald-j-trump-regarding-resignation-bolivian-president-evo-morales/
https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles/status/1195084301794041856
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1194728799662956545?s=11
Chaos Sweeps Bolivia as Senator Declares Herself President
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/12/chaos-sweeps-bolivia-as-senator-declares-herself-president/
https://elperiodicocr.com/bolivia-filtran-audios-de-lideres-opositores-llamando-a-un-golpe-de-estado-contra-evo-morales/
Bolivian Coup Comes Less Than a Week After Morales Stopped Multinational Firm's Lithium Deal
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/11/bolivian-coup-comes-less-week-after-morales-stopped-multinational-firms-lithium-deal
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Bolivia-Morales-to-Industrialize-Lithium-for-Battery-Exports---20190619-0009.html
Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bolivia-lithium-china/bolivia-picks-chinese-partner-for-2-3-billion-lithium-projects-idUSKCN1PV2F7
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/natsec/R41744.pdf
Rare earths in the cross-hairs of new high-tech arms race
https://www.mining.com/web/rare-earths-cross-hairs-new-high-tech-arms-race/
$1 Trillion Motherlode of Lithium and Gold Discovered in Afghanistan
https://www.mining.com/1-trillion-motherlode-of-lithium-and-gold-discovered-in-afghanistan/
US To Extract Minerals From Afghanistan To ‘Defray Cost Of US Assistance’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-extract-minerals-afghanistan-defray-cost-us-assistance/
Syria:
US Drone Feeds Showed Turkish-Backed Rebels Targeting Civilians in Syria
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/12/us-drone-feeds-showed-turkish-backed-rebels-targeting-civilians/
Trump Uncritically Welcomes Turkey’s Erdogan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/13/trump-uncritically-welcomes-turkeys-erdogan/
Trump Offered Erdogan $100 Bln Deal in Exchange for S-400 Resolution to US’ ‘Satisfaction’ - Report
https://sputniknews.com/us/201911131077298272-trump-offered-erdogan-100-bln-deal-in-exchange-for-s-400-resolution-to-us-satisfaction---report/
https://www.rt.com/news/473438-erdogan-trump-s400-moscow/
U.S. forces ramp up firepower in Syria to counter new threats
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-forces-ramp-up-firepower-in-syria-to-counter-new-threats-2019-11-11/
Trump: US Forces in Syria ‘Only for the Oil’
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/13/trump-us-forces-in-syria-only-for-the-oil/
https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/the-pentagon-continues-to-withhold-exact-troop-numbers-for-afghanistan-iraq-and-syria-73290309798
U.S. Forces Establish Two New Bases In Syria’s Al-Hasakah – Report
https://southfront.org/u-s-forces-establish-two-new-bases-in-syrias-al-hasakah-report/
Trump says he wants to keep Syria’s oil. Here’s the problem
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2019-11-04/trump-syria-oil-problems
#Israel #Bolivia #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
https://twitter.com/livkittykat/status/1194815816400658433?s=11
https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1194367262284828678
https://twitter.com/IDF/status/1194597458988457987
https://twitter.com/mustafabatnain/status/1194681640565514240?s=11
https://twitter.com/MustafaBatnain/status/1194742929060962304
Israeli Attack on Damascus, Killing 2, Injuring 9, But Misses Its Target
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/11/12/israeli-attack-on-damascus-killing-2-injuring-9-but-missing-its-target/
Palestinians Claim Israel Misidentified Gaza Jihadist, Killing a Family of Eight
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/palestinians/.premium-palestinians-claim-israel-misidentified-gaza-jihadist-killed-a-family-of-eight-1.8128884
As Gaza truce begins, Israel could face questions on tactics
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article237346744.htmlhttps://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/article237346744.html
https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/1193871408138539009
Netanyahu Exploits Gaza Flare-up to Blast Joint List and Isolate Israeli Arabs
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-netanyahu-exploits-gaza-flare-up-to-blast-joint-list-and-isolate-israeli-arabs-1.8125023
All Products From Israeli Settlements Must Be Labelled: EU Court In Landmark Ruling
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/landmark-eu-court-ruling-products-israeli-settlements-must-be-labelled
Bolivia:
https://twitter.com/GaleWoo41521620/status/1193980822791045122
http://cepr.net/publications/reports/bolivia-elections-2019-11
https://twitter.com/MarkWeisbrot/status/1193644001783623683
Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding the Resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-president-donald-j-trump-regarding-resignation-bolivian-president-evo-morales/
https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles/status/1195084301794041856
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1194728799662956545?s=11
Chaos Sweeps Bolivia as Senator Declares Herself President
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/12/chaos-sweeps-bolivia-as-senator-declares-herself-president/
https://elperiodicocr.com/bolivia-filtran-audios-de-lideres-opositores-llamando-a-un-golpe-de-estado-contra-evo-morales/
Bolivian Coup Comes Less Than a Week After Morales Stopped Multinational Firm's Lithium Deal
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/11/bolivian-coup-comes-less-week-after-morales-stopped-multinational-firms-lithium-deal
https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Bolivia-Morales-to-Industrialize-Lithium-for-Battery-Exports---20190619-0009.html
Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bolivia-lithium-china/bolivia-picks-chinese-partner-for-2-3-billion-lithium-projects-idUSKCN1PV2F7
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/natsec/R41744.pdf
Rare earths in the cross-hairs of new high-tech arms race
https://www.mining.com/web/rare-earths-cross-hairs-new-high-tech-arms-race/
$1 Trillion Motherlode of Lithium and Gold Discovered in Afghanistan
https://www.mining.com/1-trillion-motherlode-of-lithium-and-gold-discovered-in-afghanistan/
US To Extract Minerals From Afghanistan To ‘Defray Cost Of US Assistance’
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/us-extract-minerals-afghanistan-defray-cost-us-assistance/
Syria:
US Drone Feeds Showed Turkish-Backed Rebels Targeting Civilians in Syria
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/12/us-drone-feeds-showed-turkish-backed-rebels-targeting-civilians/
Trump Uncritically Welcomes Turkey’s Erdogan
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/13/trump-uncritically-welcomes-turkeys-erdogan/
Trump Offered Erdogan $100 Bln Deal in Exchange for S-400 Resolution to US’ ‘Satisfaction’ - Report
https://sputniknews.com/us/201911131077298272-trump-offered-erdogan-100-bln-deal-in-exchange-for-s-400-resolution-to-us-satisfaction---report/
https://www.rt.com/news/473438-erdogan-trump-s400-moscow/
U.S. forces ramp up firepower in Syria to counter new threats
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/u-s-forces-ramp-up-firepower-in-syria-to-counter-new-threats-2019-11-11/
Trump: US Forces in Syria ‘Only for the Oil’
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/11/13/trump-us-forces-in-syria-only-for-the-oil/
https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/the-pentagon-continues-to-withhold-exact-troop-numbers-for-afghanistan-iraq-and-syria-73290309798
U.S. Forces Establish Two New Bases In Syria’s Al-Hasakah – Report
https://southfront.org/u-s-forces-establish-two-new-bases-in-syrias-al-hasakah-report/
Trump says he wants to keep Syria’s oil. Here’s the problem
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2019-11-04/trump-syria-oil-problems
#Israel #Bolivia #Syria
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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