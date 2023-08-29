Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can I cure my blood cancer with the carnivore diet? celebrating 9 years in remission this September.
channel image
DC Learning to Live
9 Subscribers
16 views
Published a day ago

Sorry about the wind, if it is too much I will re-do. So This September I am 9 years in remission! So can this carnivore diet cure? We will see, of course you will have to follow my entire life to find out though...lol.

The story starts- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YjPQSNz4U7o

Diabetes remission study- https://nutrition.bmj.com/content/early/2023/01/02/bmjnph-2022-000544

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive




3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter

THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS Heather, Mai Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link









#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth #selfhelp #selfhealing





Keywords
healthcancermetaboliccarnivorediet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket