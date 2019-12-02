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Top 10 Founders Quotes on the Constitution and Liberty
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16 views • December 02, 2019
Adams, Jefferson, Dickinson, Parsons and more - TAC's Michael Boldin shares his personal top-10 favorite quotes, and the stories behind each.
Path to Liberty: December 2, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: December 2, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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