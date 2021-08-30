THERE'S CLOWNS ALL AROUND - BEEN SURROUNDED BY FAKE CLOWNS BROUGHT IN - SEND THE CLOWNS AWAY

My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions.



FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. -This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them) -This video is also for teaching purposes. -It is not transformative in nature. -We've only used bits and pieces of videos or songs to get the point across where necessary.

This video is here with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. I do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. My understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, I have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.



https://t.me/c/1446848956/155724