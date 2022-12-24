https://gnews.org/articles/618488
Summary：12/22/2022 Fiji’s ruling party loses majority in national elections, likely to lead to a shift in relations with China. The leader of Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, said he does not favor entering into a security relationship with the Chinese regime, preferring foreign relations to be closely aligned with Australia and other like-minded countries in the Pacific region, preferring foreign relations to be closely aligned with Australia and other like minded countries in the Pacific region.
