Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fiji’s Ruling Party Loses Majority in National Elections, Likely To Lead to a Shift in Relations With China
11 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/618488

Summary：12/22/2022 Fiji’s ruling party loses majority in national elections, likely to lead to a shift in relations with China. The leader of Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, said he does not favor entering into a security relationship with the Chinese regime, preferring foreign relations to be closely aligned with Australia and other like-minded countries in the Pacific region, preferring foreign relations to be closely aligned with Australia and other like minded countries in the Pacific region.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket