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MIDDLE EAST Conflicts: Lies and More Lies (2021)
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30 views • May 16, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 37:16 A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked.
Gen 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.
Rom_5:17 For if by one man's offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)
Psa 37:16 A little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked.
Gen 6:8 But Noah found grace in the eyes of the LORD.
Rom_5:17 For if by one man's offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)
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