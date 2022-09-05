What's inside Russia’s military operation?





By the end of 2021, Ukraine amassed 150,000 troops near the border of the Donbass. Large-scale Ukrainian aggression was being prepared. For years, the US and its allies have been furnishing Kiev with military aid for training and equipment worth billions of dollars. The country was long chosen as NATO’s foothold right on Russia’s doorstep.





Watch our video to know better about the reasons of the special military operation in Ukraine.