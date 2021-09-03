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Capitalism Needs Regulation - Why Max Keiser is Correct and Libertarians are Mistaken!
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14 views • September 03, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, does a couch review of a recent article by Jason Hamlin.
http://www.goldstockbull.com/articles/capitalism-needs-regulation-max-keiser-correct-libertarians-mistaken/
Kaiser video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGNM0ZnkeA0
http://www.goldstockbull.com/articles/capitalism-needs-regulation-max-keiser-correct-libertarians-mistaken/
Kaiser video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGNM0ZnkeA0
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