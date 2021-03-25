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Charles Newton: The Forgotten History of the Wildcatter Who Created the .22 and .250 Savage
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2 views • March 25, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam and Dave talk about the wildcatter, Charles Newton. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/charles-newton-wildcatter-created-22-savage-250-savage-forgotten-history
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wildcatters are a specific subset of firearms enthusiasts – nerds among nerds, if you will. And their king is Charles Newton.
Newton was an attorney whose wildcatting was a hobby, not a career. However, his work in the world of wildcatting resulted in what is a sort of crowning achievement for a wildcatter: A company took up one of his creations, the .22 Savage Hi-Power, which Savage Arms began making officially in 1912. Soon after this, Savage began manufacturing the .250-3000 Savage (also known as the 250 Savage).
The 22 Savage boasted a high velocity for the time it was developed, which in turn led to a shocking display of power. Its killing power was seen as nothing short of miraculous for larger prey with relatively soft skin, such as tigers – this was the golden era of big-game hunting and the African safari. Reverend H. R. Caldwell brought notoriety to the round by using it to bag 400-pound tigers in China. This was exploited to great effect in the early advertising for the round.
You can read the full article “Charles Newton: The Forgotten History of the Wildcatter Who Created the .22 and .250 Savage” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Charles Newton: The Forgotten History of the Wildcatter Who Created the .22 and .250 Savage: https://ammo.com/articles/charles-newton-wildcatter-created-22-savage-250-savage-forgotten-history
- Elmer Keith: The Forgotten History of the Firearms Author and Father of Big Bore Handgunning: https://ammo.com/articles/elmer-keith-firearms-author-father-of-big-bore-handgunning-history
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Wildcatters are a specific subset of firearms enthusiasts – nerds among nerds, if you will. And their king is Charles Newton.
Newton was an attorney whose wildcatting was a hobby, not a career. However, his work in the world of wildcatting resulted in what is a sort of crowning achievement for a wildcatter: A company took up one of his creations, the .22 Savage Hi-Power, which Savage Arms began making officially in 1912. Soon after this, Savage began manufacturing the .250-3000 Savage (also known as the 250 Savage).
The 22 Savage boasted a high velocity for the time it was developed, which in turn led to a shocking display of power. Its killing power was seen as nothing short of miraculous for larger prey with relatively soft skin, such as tigers – this was the golden era of big-game hunting and the African safari. Reverend H. R. Caldwell brought notoriety to the round by using it to bag 400-pound tigers in China. This was exploited to great effect in the early advertising for the round.
You can read the full article “Charles Newton: The Forgotten History of the Wildcatter Who Created the .22 and .250 Savage” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Charles Newton: The Forgotten History of the Wildcatter Who Created the .22 and .250 Savage: https://ammo.com/articles/charles-newton-wildcatter-created-22-savage-250-savage-forgotten-history
- Elmer Keith: The Forgotten History of the Firearms Author and Father of Big Bore Handgunning: https://ammo.com/articles/elmer-keith-firearms-author-father-of-big-bore-handgunning-history
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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