What Will You Do Word? 4/16/22@5:45PM

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A strong word from my lovely Jesus about his children not reaching out to their lost, all the lost! Romans 10:9-10, 13 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:
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