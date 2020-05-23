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Biden Has Always Been a Racist - We Prove It!
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6 views • May 23, 2020
The Nightcaps with Nate Special Guest Panel Jasper, Kareem, and Darius take on Joe Biden's racist comment that If they do not vote Biden then they are not black. We prove that this is a series of racist gaffes going back to the 1970's. Great discussion.
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