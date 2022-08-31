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Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Cursing Your Parents.
Proverbs 30:11 (NIV).
11 “There are those who curse their fathers
and do not bless their mothers;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Those who curse their parents shorten their very lives.
12 “Honor your father and your mother,
so that you may live long in the land
the Lord your God is giving you.
Exodus 20:12 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/2vyubkyw
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