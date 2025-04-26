Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 26 April 2025

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

🔥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Miropolskoye, Mikhaylovskoye, and Turya (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, one tank, one armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one electronic warfare station.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Kamenka, Kutkovka, Moskovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Kirovsk, and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, one Turkish-made Kirpi armoured fighting vehicle, nine pickup trucks, and four field artillery guns. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, and Ilyinovka (DPR).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns. One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-fire radar and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of seven mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade, one UAV brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and three national guard brigades near Novaya Poltavka, Krasnoarmeysk, Muravka, Dimitrov, Grishino, Novonikolayevka, and Udachnoye (DPR).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 360 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and four artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one air assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and one marine brigade near Otradnoye, Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. One fuel depot was destroyed.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Novoandreyevka, Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Tokarevka, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

▪️ One electronic warfare station, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-fire radar, and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 164 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down eight U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and two HIMARS MLRS projectiles as well as 236 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 53,821 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,048 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,553 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,152 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,615 units of support military vehicles.

