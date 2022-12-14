Create New Account
New Information Suggests Money Grab Against Holy Catholic Nuns
35 views
channel image
LifeSiteNews
Published 18 hours ago |
Lawyer and former board member of the closed Carmel in Philadelphia Brody Hale speaks out in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale, providing new information on the Carmel's seizure that suggests a 'money grab' is underway by dark forces within the Church.

