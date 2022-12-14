New Information Suggests Money Grab Against Holy Catholic Nuns

Lawyer and former board member of the closed Carmel in Philadelphia Brody Hale speaks out in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews's Jim Hale, providing new information on the Carmel's seizure that suggests a 'money grab' is underway by dark forces within the Church.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Money_Grab_121322

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! www.shop.lifesitenews.com/

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: www.linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: www.linktr.ee/jhwesten