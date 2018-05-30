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5/30/18 #SLUMLORD Valerie Jarrett's Classist Racist HUD Scams, TRUMP Signs RIGHT TO TRY #ROSEANNE
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6 views • January 03, 2021
5/30/18 As CNN fixates on porn star Stormy Daniels today, President Trump signs the Right To Try Bill and makes it easier for people with terminal and chronic illness to move forward with drug treatments not yet approved by the FDA. The corrupt FDA, controlled by Big Pharma, has been terrorizing natural health practitioners for decades, using military-style raids and lawsuits to literally drive practitioners either out of business and into bankruptcy or out of the country in search of other places where they can practice without threats, danger to themselves and their families, and financial ruin at the hands of these modern era drug cartels we call Big Pharma.
When we observe Valerie Jarrett's career, we can see that it has been built upon exploiting the financially and socially disadvantaged, most of whom have been African Americans and other minority groups who populate Section-8 and other subsidized housing in the greater Chicago area.
The blog with links for taking ACTION:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/slumlord-valerie-jarrett-makes-multi-millions-in-classist-racist-hud-scams-trump-signs-right-to-try-storm
Please sign the petition to end the Federal Reserve banking cartel:
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When we observe Valerie Jarrett's career, we can see that it has been built upon exploiting the financially and socially disadvantaged, most of whom have been African Americans and other minority groups who populate Section-8 and other subsidized housing in the greater Chicago area.
The blog with links for taking ACTION:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/slumlord-valerie-jarrett-makes-multi-millions-in-classist-racist-hud-scams-trump-signs-right-to-try-storm
Please sign the petition to end the Federal Reserve banking cartel:
https://www.endthefedreserve.com
Thank you so much for supporting this channel with all of your amazing comments, news tips, prayers and financial support!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for Supporting YAFTV! We ARE getting Freer by the DAY! Let's give this our ALL and tip the equation to defeat the totalitarian bankster globalists for GOOD!
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