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Gog and Magog - Rob Congdon
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49 views • February 28, 2022
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Robert Congdon is the head of Congdon Ministries International, an organization that assists local churches in understanding biblical eschatology and thereby enabling them to defend their belief in the rapture, the coming Tribulation, the Second Coming of Christ, and the 1000-year Millennial rule of Christ upon the earth. Rob works with pastors and leaders in helping them to identify and counter false teachings such as Calvinism, the Purpose-Driven/Emergent movement, and Reformed/Replacement theology. His latest books address the errors found within millennialism, and, in particular, anti-Semitism and what he calls the "New Calvinism". Find his website here: https://www.congdonministries.org
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Robert Congdon is the head of Congdon Ministries International, an organization that assists local churches in understanding biblical eschatology and thereby enabling them to defend their belief in the rapture, the coming Tribulation, the Second Coming of Christ, and the 1000-year Millennial rule of Christ upon the earth. Rob works with pastors and leaders in helping them to identify and counter false teachings such as Calvinism, the Purpose-Driven/Emergent movement, and Reformed/Replacement theology. His latest books address the errors found within millennialism, and, in particular, anti-Semitism and what he calls the "New Calvinism". Find his website here: https://www.congdonministries.org
Our main website: https://www.thebereancall.org
Store: https://store.thebereancall.org
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
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