COVID 19 VACCINES - PREMEDITATED MURDER! - DEPOPULATION EVENT

Conclusions must lead you to understand that this whole pandemic is premeditated murder and the evil band of elites are responsible for murder!

Folks, my conclusions have led me to understand that religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma (Pharmekia – a witches brew) and the collusion of those in power, the government of politics and religion, in fact they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Kabbalah Worship, just the same as Islam, which I have studied so as to understand the problems we face! The Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. They want to poison the food, water, and air and make people sick, then feed the world with Pharma so people think they will get better, while the Oligarchs profit all the time! They undermine health and people are at risk from such practice! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it is an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons.