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The Forbidden History Chronicles - Premier
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86 views • October 26, 2021
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SEARCH : A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl : AMAZON USA - 27 BOOKS / LIVE EACH DAY @ 9 AM ET USA
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Why Is Freedom Worth Fighting For?
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Cat and owl playing - Fum & Gebra - Perfect friendship!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iqmba7npY8g
Music
Jackson Browne - Lives in the Balance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms5J2U_ySdI&;t=5s
"The Mudjekeewis Flute Song" by Medecine Power
Don McLean - Vincent ( Starry, Starry Night)
This Channel Is Not-For-Profit. WE ARE ALL DOING TIME Ministries
SEARCH : A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl : AMAZON USA - 27 BOOKS / LIVE EACH DAY @ 9 AM ET USA
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=dezert+owl&;crid=PJM7WDP59TC7&sprefix=dezert+%2Caps%2C452&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_7
QUESTIONS FOR DEZERT : LIVE CALL-IN : 1 608 566 7295 / CALL-IN on SKYPE : NinjaCat
SEARCH: A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl on ...
AMAZON AUSTRALIA
https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=dezert+owl&;crid=2O7HXBB80OQ1L&sprefix=dezert%2Caps%2C547&ref=nb_sb_ss_i_1_6
SEARCH: A Micah Hill Dezert-Owl on ...
LULU PUBLISHING
https://www.lulu.com/
KOBO BOOKS AUSTRALIA
https://www.kobo.com/au/en
Donations Welcome via PayPal ...
https://www.paypal.com/donate?business=F4ZH3W4STLRLN&;item_name=The+-+We%27re+All+Doing+Tyme+-+Ministry¤cy_code=AUD
The COSMIC Essence
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RHph1lTyirKizRO8H00BQ
ASHA VORTEX
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKCFRirTqGwiOlG4InnoXA
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ODYSEE CHANNEL
https://odysee.com/@NinjaCat22z:f
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LLfPK2SKaNTq/
Special Thanks To, Henna Maria
Why Is Freedom Worth Fighting For?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4AgFcpgIUg&;t=194s
A shout-out to my community
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xqlrx2MBPNI
AUSTRALIANS NEED TO SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL
TheCrowhouse
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tj99AwcN3zlH/
CHANNEL POLICY:
Inappropriate content/language will be removed from comments @the discretion of the moderators. Abusing this policy will result in you being blocked. We ask you please stay on task, and if you have a question for DEZERT plz capitalize his name so it can be seen.
FAIR USE
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Cat and owl playing - Fum & Gebra - Perfect friendship!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iqmba7npY8g
Music
Jackson Browne - Lives in the Balance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms5J2U_ySdI&;t=5s
"The Mudjekeewis Flute Song" by Medecine Power
Don McLean - Vincent ( Starry, Starry Night)
This Channel Is Not-For-Profit. WE ARE ALL DOING TIME Ministries
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