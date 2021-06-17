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** JOE BIDEN’S GLOBALIST 7 EUROPEAN GIVEAWAY ** - Ingraham – 15/June/2021
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50 views • June 17, 2021
** BIDEN’S WEAK FOREIGN POLICY IS COSTING AMERICANS
** G7 communicque: ...a transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led W-H-O-convened phase 2 study on the origins of COVID-19, that is free from interference.
** BIDEN BOWS TO CHINA ON COVID ORIGIN INVESTIGATION
** JIM JORDAN DEMANDS ANSWERS ON KERRY’S OFFICIAL ROLE
** REPS COMER & JORDAN LETTER TO KERRY: It is of paramount importance that we conduct oversight over your position as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and how the position will impact the interests of the United States, especially where the role appears to intersect with the U.S. response to a hostile foreign regime such as the Chinese Communist Party.
** BIDEN IS SELLING AMERICA OUT ABROAD ON TRADE
** U.S. AND EU RESOLVE 17-YEAR BOEING-AIRBUS TRADE DISPUTE: CNBC repoeted last week that the EU was pressing the White House to reach a deal to end trade tariffs imposed curing the Trump administration.
** WORLD WATCHES AS BIDEN PREPARES FOR PUTIN SUMMIT
** G7 communicque: ...a transparent, evidence-based, and expert-led W-H-O-convened phase 2 study on the origins of COVID-19, that is free from interference.
** BIDEN BOWS TO CHINA ON COVID ORIGIN INVESTIGATION
** JIM JORDAN DEMANDS ANSWERS ON KERRY’S OFFICIAL ROLE
** REPS COMER & JORDAN LETTER TO KERRY: It is of paramount importance that we conduct oversight over your position as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and how the position will impact the interests of the United States, especially where the role appears to intersect with the U.S. response to a hostile foreign regime such as the Chinese Communist Party.
** BIDEN IS SELLING AMERICA OUT ABROAD ON TRADE
** U.S. AND EU RESOLVE 17-YEAR BOEING-AIRBUS TRADE DISPUTE: CNBC repoeted last week that the EU was pressing the White House to reach a deal to end trade tariffs imposed curing the Trump administration.
** WORLD WATCHES AS BIDEN PREPARES FOR PUTIN SUMMIT
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