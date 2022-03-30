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The Russia and Ukrainian Conflict… Is It Prophetic?
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20 views • March 30, 2022
“There will be wars and rumors of wars…”, these were the words of Jesus as He sat on the Mount of Olives with His disciples as He began to answer their question of the signs of His coming and the end of this age. Russia and Ukraine have entered into conflict. Is this the precursor of a 3rd world war? Has the World War 3 already begun? Are we seeing the beginning of birth pangs? Join Pastors Dan McDonald and Daniel Strickler as they examine the implications of these questions through the lens of the prophetic nature of the Bible and discuss its relevance to the Church today.
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