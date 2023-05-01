X22 REPORT Ep. 3058a - Countries Are Now Being Downgraded, States Begin To Protect Themselves News

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3058a - April 30, 2023
Countries Are Now Being Downgraded, States Begin To Protect Themselves News
The [WEF] is pushing very hard with the great reset and the green new deal, they have now accelerated their plan, the people are now pushing back on their plan. Countries are now being downgraded, and the people are now hold the government's accountable. States are now protecting their lands from foreign purchases.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
