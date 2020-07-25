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My thoughts on Operation Legend. If they don't want the federal government's help, then don't give it to them in any way. Especially with funding. Our main problem in our country besides being divided is too damn big of government. If cities that are experiencing violence don't want to stop the violence and don't want feds to help stop the violence, then don't give them any funding to help rebuild their cities when the dust settles.
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