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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 15 September 2020
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26 views • September 16, 2020
Dr Jim Fetzer and Giuseppe Vafanculo from Revolution Radio’s The Perfect Triangle BREAK THE SPELL with Authentic News and Lucid Analysis and Commentary. Spread the word! Share this episode with friends, neighbors, family and anyone who values the United States of America.
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