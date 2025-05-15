BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stuart J. Hooper: Global Flashpoints & Trump's Geopolitical Legacy
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
28 views • 6 hours ago

Stuart J. Hooper discusses U.S. foreign policy and the current global situation. He examines whether President Trump still has some promise left in him and implores the MAGA crowd to hold the president's feet to the fire. We run through global flashpoints including Trump's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Israel-Iran-Gaza, Russia-Ukraine, and India-Pakistan.


Websites

X https://x.com/StuartJHooper

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/StuartJHooper


About Stuart J. Hooper

Stuart J. Hooper is a Lecturer (ABD PhD, MA International Politics, MA Political Science) researching the Military Industrial Complex, Elites, War & Globalism.


Keywords
irantrumprussiaisraelchinamiddle eastww3saudi arabiaforeign policyukrainegazaindiatarrifspakistanbricsmultipolarmultipolaritybessent
