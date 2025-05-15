Stuart J. Hooper: Global Flashpoints & Trump's Geopolitical Legacy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stuart J. Hooper discusses U.S. foreign policy and the current global situation. He examines whether President Trump still has some promise left in him and implores the MAGA crowd to hold the president's feet to the fire. We run through global flashpoints including Trump's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Israel-Iran-Gaza, Russia-Ukraine, and India-Pakistan.
About Stuart J. Hooper
Stuart J. Hooper is a Lecturer (ABD PhD, MA International Politics, MA Political Science) researching the Military Industrial Complex, Elites, War & Globalism.
