The 'Rona Vax Interview

How many people died from the COVID shot?
Do vaccines actually cause autism?
Steve Kirsch has looked at the data.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-vaccine-interview/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1761148935572459745
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.