The 'Rona Vax Interview
How many people died from the COVID shot?

Do vaccines actually cause autism?

Steve Kirsch has looked at the data.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 23 February 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-vaccine-interview/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1761148935572459745

