SELLING THE SECOND WAVE TO EXTEND (KEEP) THE LOCKDOWNS

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Shape of Eternity - Free Yourself from Crown Contracts:
https://shapeofeternity.wordpress.com/in-it-not-of-it/
Moderna Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its mRNA Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Against Novel Coronavirus:
https://investors.modernatx.com/news-releases/news-release-details/moderna-announces-positive-interim-phase-1-data-its-mrna-vaccine
NIH-Moderna Confidential Agreements (Get it While You Can):
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6935295-NIH-Moderna-Confidential-Agreements.html
Vaccine Choice Canada:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Victoria's genuine second wave is ‘spiraling out of control’:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-s-genuine-second-wave-is-spiraling-out-of-control/ar-BB16KWDj?ocid=msedgntp
Victoria's virus death toll rises as stage four restrictions 'considered':
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-s-virus-death-toll-rises-as-stage-four-restrictions-considered/ar-BB16Hd5M?ocid=msedgntp
Sky News Australia - There may be no alternative than a ‘massive and sustained lockdown’:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZz8UcdEtS0
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw..