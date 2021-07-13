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ASU downtown apartment construction site audit
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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10 views • July 13, 2021
This is a follow-up investigation of the taxpayer funded ASU(Arizona State University)new housing construction site in downtown Phoenix. The workers I interviewed (or tried) all foreign latino speaking Spanish including many illegal aliens. Most were very hostile and racist against non Latinos. I observed no US citizen white workers and only one token african American that said he spoke spanish. So non spanish speaking Americans are illegally shut out of all these jobs.

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