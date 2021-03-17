mRNA Mutagenic Delayed Euthanasia Jab-20+ Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine BUT KUWAIT MOH Dr. BASSEL AL-SABAH IGNORES THE DEATHS; EXPATS & MAIDS UNDER THREAT NO RESIDENCY IF NO DEATH VAX__2

KUWAIT JOINS ISRAEL IN BEING CHARGED WITH VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE20+ Countries Suspend Use of AstraZeneca VaccineBASICALLY BASSEL AL-SABAH IS COMPROMISED AND IS LISTENING TO THE BILL GATES W.H.O.More than 20 countries have either suspended or said they will delay Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccinations based on reports of deaths or injuries — in most cases related to blood clots — in healthy people who received the vaccine.Prosecutors in Northern Italy seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine following the death of a 57-year-old man hours after he was vaccinated.World Health Organization In a press conference today, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus is being investigated in the deaths.KUWAIT JOINS ISRAEL IN BEING CHARGED WITH VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODEDOES Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH HAVE AN AGREEMENT WITH THE VACCINE COMPANIES LIKE ISRAEL s BIBI AS ACCUSED IN THE COMPLAINT ABOUT NUREMBERG CODE VIOLATIONS AGAINST ISRAEL AND THEIR GOVERNMENT.COMPLAINTS ARE BEING DRAFT AGAINST KUWAIT GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WHO HAVE VIOLATED THE NUREMBERG CODE. Dr. BASSEL AL-SABAH NEEDS TO BE INVESTIGATED FOR BUYING PLANE LOADS OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM THE ENEMY OF THE UNITED STATES - CHINA; THE COVID-19 ATTACK CAME FROM WUHAN, CHINA AND BASSEL IS BUYING MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM THE ENEMY. BASSEL IS COMPROMISE. REMOVE BASSEL IMMEDIATELY AND FIRE THIS INEPT PARLIAMENT THAT DOES NOT RESPECT THE NUREMBERG CODE.The Nuremberg Code (1947)Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease.3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur.9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person.Prosecutors in Northern Italy announced Monday they had seized a batch of 393,600 shots of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine following the death of a 57-year-old man hours after he was vaccinated, reported Reuters.Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) is standing firm in its support of the vaccine. In a press conference today, WHO Director General Tedros GhebreyesusAccording to news reports, WHO’s vaccine safety experts were meeting today to discuss the vaccine. WHO had previously said that an ongoing analysis by its vaccines advisory committee has not established a causal link between the vaccine and blood clots and countries should keep using it, reported The Telegraph.European Medicines Agency (EMA) is investigating reports of blood clots in vaccine recipientsThe AstraZeneca vaccine, not yet approved for emergency use in the U.S., is being distributed under WHO’s COVAX program, funded by Bill Gates.In Italy, Piedmont’s regional government suspended use of AstraZeneca’s batch ABV5811, which is different than the batch of AstraZeneca vaccine seized last week in Sicily after the sudden deaths of two men who had recently been vaccinated.In addition to Italy, France, Iceland, Denmark, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Latvia, Estonia and The Netherlands have suspended or delayed the AstraZeneca vaccine.Norway, which is investigating young healthy people who experienced brain hemorrhages and blood clots after being vaccinated.On March 12, the Norwegian Medicines Agency and Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) reported an unexpected death from a brain hemorrhage after an AstraZeneca vaccine was administered.Dr. Pal Andre Holme is treating the three health workers at Olso University Hospital and it was “very unusual” to see such young patients with such “low levels of blood platelets.”