Collagen - An anti-aging game changer for the vain?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the vain and discerning biohacker, the aspirational beautiful immortal, Collagen is an irreplaceable anti-aging agent. While it will make you look younger, the profundity of its effects, demonstrated in over 400 clinical trials, is so much more than skin deep.
Listen to almost any health podcast and you'll hear the health-conscious raving about Collagen. It's very popular; it's called a "health craze" - here we'll look at the science and evidence for Collagen and see if it lives up to the hype.
3:23 How does it work?
6:00 A biohack for the vain?
7:25 Scientific research
7:54 Skin hack
10:40 Hair hack
14:08 Weight loss
16:06 For delightful digestion
18:27 Better bones
21:02 Arthritis ameliorated
23:18 Exercise enhancer
25:02 The "enemy" of Collagen
25:27 Nootropic?
28:48 Fertility
30:30 Experiential
33:35 Which form should you choose?
38:16 Sources
40:00 Food sources
40:55 Collagen vs bone broth
42:39 Cofactors
50:45 Usage and dosage
54:04 Side effects
55:12 Risk grade: A+
57:13 Conclusion
Read meta-analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Collagen: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, beautiful infographic, credible sources - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Collagen-Meta-Analysis
Order 🛒 Collagen
Pure Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Collagen-DW [Double Wood Supplements offers the gold standard of Collagen; organic, non-GMO, grass-fed sourced, and COA-verified]
Collagen Powder https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Collagen-PB [PureBulk.com]
On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Collagen-DW-AMZ [Double Wood Supplements]
Bulletproof's Collagen formulations https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Collagen-BP
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.