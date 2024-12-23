© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah-busting pager plot: Mossad reveals 'Truman Show' global ops details from 60 minutes yesterday, clip.
Since 2022, Mossad developed pager-sized devices containing explosives, tested on mannequins, an Israeli intelligence agent told CBS.
Ads in places such as YouTube and fake reviews marketed them as durable and waterproof. Front companies, including one in Hungary, facilitated production. By 2024, Hezbollah unknowingly acquired 5,000 units, the anonymous Mossad officer claimed.