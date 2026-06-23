Yay science! Mission accomplished! Scary Mom gets smoked!

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This Mom WAS scary! Oh well.
Sources
Interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL_VAmJeWas
https://www.scarymommy.com/vaccines-kids-finally-from-the-confessional
https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-jills-fight-against-brain-cancer
https://nypost.com/2026/06/22/health/scary-mommy-founder-dies-of-brain-cancer-at-48/
Music: Ratt - Round and Round
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report