© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rabbi Eliezer Lawrence, the Family Mohel
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • July 11, 2021
People's rights to bodily integrity is one of the most important rights a person has. Brit Shalom was designed as a violence free welcoming ritual for Jewish families to welcome their child to the world. If the person wants to sacrifice part of their genitalia for religion, that's their right when they're a fully informed, consenting adult.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.