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Pfizer_Moderna Vaccine Approved In UK. Roll-out Next Week. Here's What They're NOT Telling You!
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178 views • December 02, 2020
Rebuttal
Claims made on National TV and radio this morning (2 Dec 2020) that the
UK Medicinal Regulatory Body is Independent MHRA Bill GATES owns stocks.
ALSO ADDED
STOP THE PFIZER VACCINE http://stoppfizer.org/
The grounds for review are fully explained in the petition to the European Medicines Agency submitted on 1 December 2020 by Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Wolfgang Wodark.
STAY URGENTLY REQUIRED
Petitioner any many EU residents/citizens will suffer irreparable harm because once the EMA approves the COVID- 19 vaccine(s) in question, both governments of EU member states and employers in the EU are most likely going to recommend them for widespread use, and hence without the EMA assuring proper safety trials of the vaccines now, the Petitioner and others will not have the opportunity to object to receiving the vaccine based on deficient clinical trials later.
Furthermore, if the vaccines are licensed without an appropriate efficacy review and without improving the accurate determination of primary endpoints, then any potential acceptance or mandate of these vaccines are likely to be based on inaccurate beliefs and data about the vaccines, namely that they will or might stop transmission of the virus from the vaccine recipient to others and/or that it will reduce severe COVID-19 disease and deaths. The trial protocols in question are not currently properly designed to determine whether either of those objectives can be met.
Scientific Facts and Petition here
http://stoppfizer.org/
Claims made on National TV and radio this morning (2 Dec 2020) that the
UK Medicinal Regulatory Body is Independent MHRA Bill GATES owns stocks.
ALSO ADDED
STOP THE PFIZER VACCINE http://stoppfizer.org/
The grounds for review are fully explained in the petition to the European Medicines Agency submitted on 1 December 2020 by Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Wolfgang Wodark.
STAY URGENTLY REQUIRED
Petitioner any many EU residents/citizens will suffer irreparable harm because once the EMA approves the COVID- 19 vaccine(s) in question, both governments of EU member states and employers in the EU are most likely going to recommend them for widespread use, and hence without the EMA assuring proper safety trials of the vaccines now, the Petitioner and others will not have the opportunity to object to receiving the vaccine based on deficient clinical trials later.
Furthermore, if the vaccines are licensed without an appropriate efficacy review and without improving the accurate determination of primary endpoints, then any potential acceptance or mandate of these vaccines are likely to be based on inaccurate beliefs and data about the vaccines, namely that they will or might stop transmission of the virus from the vaccine recipient to others and/or that it will reduce severe COVID-19 disease and deaths. The trial protocols in question are not currently properly designed to determine whether either of those objectives can be met.
Scientific Facts and Petition here
http://stoppfizer.org/
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