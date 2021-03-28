SUEZ CANAL BLOCKED. SECURITY AND TERROR CONCERNS/

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While the Evergreen Group ship sits blocking the Suez Canal, analysts are expressing deep concern for the welfare of the logjammed ships and the impact that security threats (terrorism, piracy, extortion, etc.) can have on the situation.
The Ever Given: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ever_Given
World map (real time) of world shipping https://www.marinetraffic.com/en/ais/...
Canal issue in $$ https://news.yahoo.com/suez-canal-blo...
Good ol' Iran: https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo...
USS Cole: https://www.britannica.com/event/USS-...