CNN's Sara Sinder, the same 'journalist' who Falsely Reported on "40 Dead Babies" was Not Welcome again in Palestine - "Genocide Supporters Not Welcome Here, F*ck CNN"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

 Who would've thought that CNN's Sara Sinder, the same "journalist" who reported on the "40 dead babies" and later kinda apoligized, would not be welcome in Palestine.

No shame in these people.

israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

