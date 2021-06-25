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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1446 - Belinda Humphreys - Report on the indictments
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30 views • June 25, 2021
Belinda Humphreys was in the passenger seat of the Ford F-150 her husband Larry was driving, when the pair approached and attempted to get into the vehicle, before Jacocks fired several shots into the vehicle. Larry returned fire, before driving away. Larry was treated for non-critical injuries, but Belinda was declared dead at the scene.
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